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Doorway to Hope Tee-Shirt Fundraiser

Doorway to Hope is a Christ-centered nonprofit working to open a safe, dignified shelter and community center for neighbors experiencing homelessness in Edgar County.When you purchase a Doorway to Hope tee-shirt, you are doing more than buying apparel—you are helping build a place of compassionate support, 24/7 staffing, and real pathways to stable housing.We are intentionally selling these shirts at a markup so that every purchase generates a meaningful donation toward opening and operating the shelter.Your support helps cover critical costs like building renovations, safety systems, and the everyday expenses of caring for up to 16 residents at a time.