Doorway to Hope
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Doorway to Hope

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Doorway to Hope

Our mission

Doorway to Hope is a Christ-centered nonprofit dedicated to establishing a safe shelter and community center for the homeless in Edgar County, providing compassionate support and pathways to stable housing through community engagement and fundraising.
More ways to support us
Doorway to Hope Tee-Shirt Fundraiser
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Doorway to Hope Tee-Shirt Fundraiser
Doorway to Hope is a Christ-centered nonprofit working to open a safe, dignified shelter and community center for neighbors experiencing homelessness in Edgar County.When you purchase a Doorway to Hope tee-shirt, you are doing more than buying apparel—you are helping build a place of compassionate support, 24/7 staffing, and real pathways to stable housing.We are intentionally selling these shirts at a markup so that every purchase generates a meaningful donation toward opening and operating the shelter.Your support helps cover critical costs like building renovations, safety systems, and the everyday expenses of caring for up to 16 residents at a time.
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Sponsor a Volunteer Background Check | Doorway to Hope (Annual Expense)
Donation
Sponsor a Volunteer Background Check | Doorway to Hope (Annual Expense)
$405 of $500 goal
Donate today
Called to Serve: Helping Doorway to Hope Open Its Doors
Donation
Called to Serve: Helping Doorway to Hope Open Its Doors
$280 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/p/doorway-to-hope-61582888826253/

Contact information

[email protected]

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