Donation

Community Business Supporter

Down East Singers has offered high-quality musical performances to the Midcoast area for over 35 years. We are proud that, as a small non-profit choir, we can offer the area the opportunity to hear a broad range of music presented on a professional level.The expenses for our concerts are substantial (soloists, orchestra, venues, etc), and, as a non-profit, we rely on our community to help us continue to fulfill our mission: to create opportunities for participation and enrichment for community members to perform quality choral music under professional leadership and to bring affordable live choral music performances to community audiences. You may know that Down East Singers presents two productions each year. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, at 4 pm, at Watts Hall in Thomaston, we will feature Antonin Dvorák's Requiem. This work will be accompanied by Mozart Mentors Orchestra and professional soloists Erin Chenard, soprano; Jazmin DeRice, contralto; David Myers-Wakeman, tenor; and John David Adams, bass.For any donation under $500, your business name will be listed as a Business Donor on both of our programs, as well as our website. Donations of $500 and over will also include verbal recognition at the performances. Businesses are welcomed to provide us with pamphlets or business cards to display at our concerts. Thank you for your past support and for your kind consideration of a tax-deductible donation. We hope you will join us for our performances in 2025.