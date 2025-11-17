Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

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2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinic & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse

There’s a tradition of excellence at Downingtown East, and it starts right here. Our Spring Clinic and Summer Camp offer young athletes the unique opportunity to be coached by the current stars and staff of the DEHS Boys Lacrosse team.We’re not just running drills; we’re building the next generation of Cougars. Come learn the fundamentals, compete in high-speed scrimmages, and find out what it takes to reach your full potential on the field.Join us for the 2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Camps & Clinics! Our programs help young athletes develop a love for lacrosse while building teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship.Designed for boys at all skill levels in Grades 1–8, our camps provide a supportive environment focused on skill development, character growth, and overall fitness. Athletes of all experience levels are welcome as we learn, grow, and have fun together.Register today and become part of a community committed to fostering excellence and creating lasting connections.Every dollar raised goes directly toward equipment, coaching, team events, tournaments, and building a positive, competitive environment for our players. Your support helps us continue growing Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Program.