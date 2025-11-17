Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club
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Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

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Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

Our mission

Our mission is to support and enhance the Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse program by fostering community, honoring tradition, and providing meaningful resources for our athletes.
Events
Events
2026 DEHS Boys Lacrosse Banquet
Event
2026 DEHS Boys Lacrosse Banquet
May 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
93 Country Club Dr, Downingtown, PA 19335, USA
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2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Sponsorships
Event
2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Sponsorships
Nov 17, 12:00 AM - May 31, 12:00 AM EDT
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More ways to support us
2026 DEHS Boys Lacrosse Season Annual Booster Club Fee
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2026 DEHS Boys Lacrosse Season Annual Booster Club Fee
The 2026 Lacrosse Season Annual Booster Fee helps us support a strong, unified program where our athletes thrive. Your contribution directly funds essential needs like equipment, coaching staff, team bonding events, and tournament participation. Every dollar goes back into building a positive, competitive environment for our players. Please submit your booster fee through this form and help us continue growing Downingtown East Boys Lacrosse.
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2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinic & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse
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2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinic & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse
There’s a tradition of excellence at Downingtown East, and it starts right here. Our Spring Clinic and Summer Camp offer young athletes the unique opportunity to be coached by the current stars and staff of the DEHS Boys Lacrosse team.We’re not just running drills; we’re building the next generation of Cougars. Come learn the fundamentals, compete in high-speed scrimmages, and find out what it takes to reach your full potential on the field.Join us for the 2026 Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Camps & Clinics! Our programs help young athletes develop a love for lacrosse while building teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship.Designed for boys at all skill levels in Grades 1–8, our camps provide a supportive environment focused on skill development, character growth, and overall fitness. Athletes of all experience levels are welcome as we learn, grow, and have fun together.Register today and become part of a community committed to fostering excellence and creating lasting connections.Every dollar raised goes directly toward equipment, coaching, team events, tournaments, and building a positive, competitive environment for our players. Your support helps us continue growing Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Program.
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2026 Paws Up - Donate
Donation
2026 Paws Up - Donate
Your Support Fuels Downingtown East Boys LacrosseYour generosity directly strengthens our mission by helping us:Support team events and skill-building opportunities that deepen camaraderie and elevate performance.Expand access to equipment and essential resources, ensuring every athlete—regardless of circumstance—can compete with pride.Invest in character-building and leadership initiatives that prepare our players for life beyond the field.Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. You’re not just funding a season—you’re investing in young leaders, teammates, and future community stewards.Thank you for supporting the Cougars. We Hunt Together.
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Our website

https://deastboyslacrosse.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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