Downingtown West Home And School
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Downingtown West Home And School

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Downingtown West Home And School

Our mission

Downingtown West Home and School fosters a supportive community for students and families by organizing events and fundraising activities, ensuring a safe and enriching environment for all students, particularly for post-prom celebrations.
Events
Events
West Graduation RAFFLE Parking Spot 2026
Raffle
West Graduation RAFFLE Parking Spot 2026
Jan 1, 6:00 AM - Jun 1, 7:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donation
West Corporate Donations for Post Prom 2026
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
West Donations for Post Prom 2026
We are reaching out to our community for support in making the West High School Post-Prom Event on May 29th a memorable, fun, and safe celebration for our students. This event will give them the opportunity to come together in a joyous environment after their prom, and your generous donation can make it all happen!Your donation will help fund food, entertainment, prizes, and other fun activities for our students to enjoy.Please submit donations by May 20th to ensure we have enough time to prepare everything needed for the event.We truly appreciate your support in helping us provide a memorable, safe, and enjoyable experience for the students of West High School. Thank you for your generosity!
Donate today

Our website

https://dw.dasd.org/dwresources/dwhsa

Contact information

[email protected]
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