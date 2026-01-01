Downingtown West Home And School

Donation

West Donations for Post Prom 2026

We are reaching out to our community for support in making the West High School Post-Prom Event on May 29th a memorable, fun, and safe celebration for our students. This event will give them the opportunity to come together in a joyous environment after their prom, and your generous donation can make it all happen!Your donation will help fund food, entertainment, prizes, and other fun activities for our students to enjoy.Please submit donations by May 20th to ensure we have enough time to prepare everything needed for the event.We truly appreciate your support in helping us provide a memorable, safe, and enjoyable experience for the students of West High School. Thank you for your generosity!