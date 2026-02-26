Downtown Lima, Inc
organization logo

Downtown Lima, Inc

Subscribe
Donate

Downtown Lima, Inc

Our mission

To enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown.
Events
Events
Crawl-o-ween 2026
Event
Crawl-o-ween 2026
Oct 15, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
562 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Downtown Lima Inc. Donations
Donation
Downtown Lima Inc. Donations
Thank you so much for supporting Downtown Lima Inc's mission to enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown!
Donate today
2026 Downtown Discount Cards
Donation
2026 Downtown Discount Cards
Thank you so much for supporting Downtown Lima Inc's mission to enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown!
Donate today

Our website

https://visitdowntownlima.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by