Downtown Lima, Inc
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Downtown Lima, Inc
Our mission
To enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Crawl-o-ween 2026
Oct 15, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
562 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Downtown Lima Inc. Donations
Thank you so much for supporting Downtown Lima Inc's mission to enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown!
Donate today
Donation
2026 Downtown Discount Cards
Thank you so much for supporting Downtown Lima Inc's mission to enhance and advocate for a dynamic, vital, and sustainable downtown!
Donate today
Our website
https://visitdowntownlima.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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