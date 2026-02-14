Donation

PTA Spring Dance Party 2026 Donation

Your gift powers our PTA Spring Dance Party 2026 🎉 Every dollar you give helps cover the cost of music, decorations, refreshments, and safe, fun activities so students can celebrate together with their families.You’re also supporting our school community year-round. Event funds help the Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA provide classroom resources, family events, and programs that build connection between parents, teachers, and kids. Thank you for helping our students learn, grow, and have fun. 🤝Suggested Donation: $2 per person