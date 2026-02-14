Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA

Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA

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Our mission

Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA enhances student experiences by funding family events, enrichment activities, and teacher appreciation, fostering a strong community connection and supporting educational resources for all students.
Past events
Past events
Valentine's Day Dance - Dr Peter Marshall PTA
Event
Valentine's Day Dance - Dr Peter Marshall PTA
Feb 13, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PST
MPR - 2627 Crescent Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801, USA
More ways to support us
Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA's Shop
Shop
Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA's Shop
Welcome to Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA’s Shop 🎉Every purchase helps us provide extra resources for family events and enrichment activities for our students and school.How your order helpsFunds from this shop support school programs, teacher appreciation, and community-building events that bring our families together 📚🤝. Thank you for being part of our school community.
View shop
PTA Spring Dance Party 2026 Donation
Donation
PTA Spring Dance Party 2026 Donation
Your gift powers our PTA Spring Dance Party 2026 🎉 Every dollar you give helps cover the cost of music, decorations, refreshments, and safe, fun activities so students can celebrate together with their families.You’re also supporting our school community year-round. Event funds help the Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA provide classroom resources, family events, and programs that build connection between parents, teachers, and kids. Thank you for helping our students learn, grow, and have fun. 🤝Suggested Donation: $2 per person
Donate today
PTA Family Movie Night - May 29, 2026
Donation
PTA Family Movie Night - May 29, 2026
Your gift powers our PTA Family Movie Night on May 29, 2026 🎉 Every dollar you give helps cover the cost of the movie license and refreshments.You’re also supporting our school community year-round. Event funds help the Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary PTA provide classroom resources, family events, and programs that build connection between parents, teachers, and kids. Thank you for helping our students learn, grow, and have fun. 🤝Suggested Donation: $2 per person
Donate today

Our website

https://www.petermarshallpta.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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