Dream Detroit Skating Club, Inc.

Dream Detroit Skating Club, Inc.

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Our mission

Dream Detroit Skating Club empowers youth through skating, fostering skills, teamwork, and confidence. We provide accessible ice time and training, promoting physical fitness and community engagement in Detroit's vibrant skating culture.
More ways to support us
DDSC Drop-in
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DDSC Drop-in
Dream Detroit practice ice days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. See below for a detailed schedule.Practice Ice ScheduleMonday: 3:30-5:15Wednesday: 3:30-5:15Friday: 3:45-5:00Drop in fees: 1 hour: $251 hour 15mins (75mins.): $301 hour 45mins (105mins.): $35
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Ice Show T-Shirt Order form
Get your official “Soul of the City: A Motown Revue” T-shirt!Show your support and commemorate this year’s spectacular ice show with a custom t-shirt!Prices:Child Sizes: $25Adult Sizes: $27Extended Adult Sizes: Additional fee applies (2x- $2.50, 3x- $3.50, 4x- $4.50, 5x- $5.50)Deadline to order: April 20thPlease be sure to place your order and submit payment by the deadline.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Coach Angie or Coach Candice.We can’t wait to see everyone rocking their shirts for “Soul of the City: A Motown Revue”!
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Our website

https://www.dreamdetroitskate.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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