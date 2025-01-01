Dream Detroit Skating Club, Inc.

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Ice Show T-Shirt Order form

Get your official “Soul of the City: A Motown Revue” T-shirt!Show your support and commemorate this year’s spectacular ice show with a custom t-shirt!Prices:Child Sizes: $25Adult Sizes: $27Extended Adult Sizes: Additional fee applies (2x- $2.50, 3x- $3.50, 4x- $4.50, 5x- $5.50)Deadline to order: April 20thPlease be sure to place your order and submit payment by the deadline.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Coach Angie or Coach Candice.We can’t wait to see everyone rocking their shirts for “Soul of the City: A Motown Revue”!