Dreams Empowered Foundation
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Dreams Empowered Foundation

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Dreams Empowered Foundation

Our mission

Dreams Empowered Foundation empowers competitive junior golfers from under-resourced families by providing access to quality golf instruction, covering tournament fees, and securing essential equipment to help them achieve their dreams.
Events
Events
Charity Golf Tournament tickets
Event
Charity Golf Tournament tickets
Jun 13, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Get your tickets
Charity Golf Tournament Sponsors
Event
Charity Golf Tournament Sponsors
Jun 13, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
$13,810 of $25,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.dreamsempoweredfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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