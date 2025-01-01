DUSTFISH
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DUSTFISH
Our mission
DUSTFISH fosters a vibrant artist community at Burning Man, dedicated to supporting creativity and playfulness. Our mission is to provide a memorable experience while ensuring Black Rock City remains pristine, embodying love, art, and collaboration.
Events
Events
Event
DUSTFISH BURNING MAN 2026!
Aug 30, 4:00 PM - Sep 5, 5:00 PM PDT
Black Rock Desert, Nevada, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.dustfish.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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