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Eagle Gridiron Club Banner Sales

Dear Local Business,May 1, 2026The Immanuel Eagles High School team has a mission to be a "Light in the Valley" and glorify God in everything we do, including the way we play football. We are a faith and family based non-profit program that teach young men the fundamentals of football. We are also committed to teaching our athletes about respect, responsibility, perseverance, teamwork and help build character and self-confidence.Without the generous sponsorships from our outstanding local businesses and families, our football program would not be possible. We hope you will join us in making 2025 a successful season! We are offering the following sponsorship opportunities, and appreciate any donation your business is willing to give: