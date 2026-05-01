Eagle Gridiron Club
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Eagle Gridiron Club

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Eagle Gridiron Club

Our mission

The Eagle Gridiron Club empowers young athletes through football, fostering respect, teamwork, and character development while glorifying God. We rely on community support to provide a faith-based program that builds confidence and skills in our players.
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Dear Local Business,May 1, 2026The Immanuel Eagles High School team has a mission to be a "Light in the Valley" and glorify God in everything we do, including the way we play football. We are a faith and family based non-profit program that teach young men the fundamentals of football. We are also committed to teaching our athletes about respect, responsibility, perseverance, teamwork and help build character and self-confidence.Without the generous sponsorships from our outstanding local businesses and families, our football program would not be possible. We hope you will join us in making 2025 a successful season! We are offering the following sponsorship opportunities, and appreciate any donation your business is willing to give:
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The Eagle Gridiron Club is a 501c3 non profit, and operates as a boosters program for the Immanuel Eagles football program. Our team has a mission to be a "Light in the Valley" and glorify God in everything we do, including the way we play football. We are a faith and family based non-profit program that teach young men the fundamentals of football. We are also committed to teaching our athletes about respect, responsibility, perseverance, teamwork and help build character and self-confidence.Please Join us in our mission to help prepare the next generation of young men to be men of FAITH - LOYATY - AND SACRIFICE. All donations over $500 will be tax deductible:
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Our website

https://reedleytitans.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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