East Bend Elementary School
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Our mission
East Bend Elementary School fosters a nurturing environment for students to thrive academically and socially. We promote creativity and community engagement through arts and educational programs, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.
Past events
Past events
Event
Winnie the Pooh Production
May 1 - May 2
| 2 dates & times
205 School St, East Bend, NC 27018, USA
Our website
https://ebs.yadkin.k12.nc.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
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