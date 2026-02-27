East Los Angeles Community Youth Center

East Los Angeles Community Youth Center

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Our mission

East Los Angeles Community Youth Center empowers youth through educational programs, mentorship, and community engagement, fostering a supportive environment that promotes personal growth and social responsibility.
Events
Events
ELACYC 21st Annual Golf Tournament
Event
ELACYC 21st Annual Golf Tournament
Jun 26, 12:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
1509 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Invest in the Future – Support Education
Donation
Invest in the Future – Support Education
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Our website

https://www.elacyc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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