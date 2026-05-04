East Ridge Raptors Band Boosters
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Our mission
The East Ridge Raptors Band Boosters support and enhance the music education experience for students in the East Ridge High School band program, fostering talent, teamwork, and community engagement through events and fundraising.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
2026 Marching Band Registration
May 4, 6:00 PM - May 25, 8:00 PM CDT
4200 Pioneer Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129, USA
Learn more
Our website
https://eastridgebands.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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