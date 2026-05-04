East Ridge Raptors Band Boosters

East Ridge Raptors Band Boosters

Subscribe

Our mission

The East Ridge Raptors Band Boosters support and enhance the music education experience for students in the East Ridge High School band program, fostering talent, teamwork, and community engagement through events and fundraising.
Events
Events
2026 Marching Band Registration
Custom
2026 Marching Band Registration
May 4, 6:00 PM - May 25, 8:00 PM CDT
4200 Pioneer Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129, USA
Learn more

Our website

https://eastridgebands.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by