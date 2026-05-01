East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc
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East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc

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East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc

Our mission

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers empowers communities to combat crime through anonymous tips, fostering collaboration between citizens and law enforcement to create safer neighborhoods and promote public safety.
Events
Events
LE Team/First Responder Team Registration - 2027
Event
LE Team/First Responder Team Registration - 2027
Apr 30, 8:00 - 12:30 PM EDT
410 Hardin Rd, Kodak, TN 37764
Get your tickets
Sponsorship - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Event
Sponsorship - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Apr 30, 8:00 - 12:30 PM EDT
410 Hardin Rd, Kodak, TN 37764, USA
Get your tickets
Volunteer - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Event
Volunteer - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Apr 30, 7:30 - 12:30 PM EDT
410 Hardin Rd, Kodak, TN 37764
Get your tickets
Team & Individual Registration - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Event
Team & Individual Registration - 2027 Clays Against Crime
Apr 30, 7:30 - 12:30 PM EDT
410 Hardin Rd, Kodak, TN 37764
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Partner with Us to Make a Difference
Donation
Partner with Us to Make a Difference
$2,055 of $15,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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