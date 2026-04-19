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Empowered Hearts 2026 Safe Love Art Contest - Sponsorships

The Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center (EPEC) invites you to become a sponsor for our Empowered Hearts Safe Love Art Contest, a fun and meaningful way for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade (Jefferson & Berkeley Counties) to express what safe love — kindness, respect, and caring — means to them.Why Sponsor?Support children expressing creativity and learning about safe, healthy relationshipsPromote your business or organization to local families and community membersShow your commitment to fostering safe and caring communitiesEvent Details:Contest Deadline: March 2th, 2026 (for kids in K–5th grade Berkeley and Jefferson Counties)Winners Announced: March 16th, 2026