Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center
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Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

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Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

Our mission

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center supports victims of domestic violence through advocacy, education, and community resources, fostering empowerment and safety in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.
Past events
Past events
SheMoves/SheDefends Empowerment & Self Defense
Event
SheMoves/SheDefends Empowerment & Self Defense
Apr 19, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1211 N Queen St, Martinsburg, WV 25404, USA
Adult Egg Hunt Fundraiser
Event
Adult Egg Hunt Fundraiser
Mar 29, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
164 Shepherd Grade Rd, Shepherdstown, WV 25443, USA
Galentine's Bingo Brunch Fundraiser
Event
Galentine's Bingo Brunch Fundraiser
Feb 22, 10:30 - 2:00 PM EST
119 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414, USA
80s Decade Dance Sponsorships
Event
80s Decade Dance Sponsorships
Oct 25, 6:00 PM - Oct 26, 11:00 PM EDT
108 S Samuel St, Charles Town, WV 25414, USA
1980's Decade Dance
Event
1980's Decade Dance
Oct 25, 6:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
108 S Samuel St, Charles Town, WV 25414, USA
More ways to support us
Empowered Hearts 2026 Safe Love Art Contest - Sponsorships
Membership
Empowered Hearts 2026 Safe Love Art Contest - Sponsorships
The Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center (EPEC) invites you to become a sponsor for our Empowered Hearts Safe Love Art Contest, a fun and meaningful way for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade (Jefferson & Berkeley Counties) to express what safe love — kindness, respect, and caring — means to them.Why Sponsor?Support children expressing creativity and learning about safe, healthy relationshipsPromote your business or organization to local families and community membersShow your commitment to fostering safe and caring communitiesEvent Details:Contest Deadline: March 2th, 2026 (for kids in K–5th grade Berkeley and Jefferson Counties)Winners Announced: March 16th, 2026
View membership
Volunteer Screening Fee Submission
Event
Volunteer Screening Fee Submission
Thank you for stepping up to volunteer with Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center 💜 Your screening fee helps us keep survivors, staff, and fellow volunteers safe while we provide intervention services for people experiencing domestic violence.Please complete this form to securely submit your volunteer screening fee. Once it’s processed, our team will contact you with next steps so you can get started supporting a safer, more empowered community. 🎉
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Miles for Mental Health
Donation
Miles for Mental Health
$100 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://epecwv.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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