Eastport Lions Club Public Charity Inc

Eastport Lions Club Public Charity Inc

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Our mission

The Eastport Lions Club Public Charity Inc. engages the community through events like bingo to raise funds for local charitable initiatives, fostering fellowship and support for those in need.
Past events
Past events
Eastport Lions Tax Day Bingo
Event
Eastport Lions Tax Day Bingo
Apr 14, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Eastport Lions Club Bingo
Event
Eastport Lions Club Bingo
Feb 17, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Night at the Casino
Event
Night at the Casino
Nov 18, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EST
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA

Contact information

[email protected]
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