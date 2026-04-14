Eastport Lions Club Public Charity Inc
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Our mission
The Eastport Lions Club Public Charity Inc. engages the community through events like bingo to raise funds for local charitable initiatives, fostering fellowship and support for those in need.
Past events
Past events
Event
Eastport Lions Tax Day Bingo
Apr 14, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Event
Eastport Lions Club Bingo
Feb 17, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Event
Night at the Casino
Nov 18, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EST
769 Marilee Pl, The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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