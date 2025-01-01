EAT THE ELEPHANT

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Bake Sale for Eloisa Hernandez

Pick up on Sunday 4/19 between 10am-4pm at 17403 Jasmine Way Cerritos, CA 90703Your purchase supports a beloved wife and mother of four, Eloisa Hernandez, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She now faces months of chemotherapy and surgery, making it impossible to work. As medical bills pile up, she is dealing with the stress of the disease and the financial strain. We are raising funds to cover her treatment costs and daily necessities, allowing her to focus entirely on beating this. Help us fight cancer with frosting!Questions about our baked goods? Text ‪(657) 222-4911‬