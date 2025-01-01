EAT THE ELEPHANT

EAT THE ELEPHANT

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Our mission

Eat the Elephant supports families facing cancer by raising funds for medical expenses and daily needs. Through community-driven initiatives like bake sales, we aim to alleviate financial burdens, allowing loved ones to focus on recovery.
More ways to support us
Bake Sale for Eloisa Hernandez
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Bake Sale for Eloisa Hernandez
Pick up on Sunday 4/19 between 10am-4pm at 17403 Jasmine Way Cerritos, CA 90703Your purchase supports a beloved wife and mother of four, Eloisa Hernandez, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She now faces months of chemotherapy and surgery, making it impossible to work. As medical bills pile up, she is dealing with the stress of the disease and the financial strain. We are raising funds to cover her treatment costs and daily necessities, allowing her to focus entirely on beating this. Help us fight cancer with frosting!Questions about our baked goods? Text ‪(657) 222-4911‬
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L.E.A.D. Fellowship Sponsorship
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L.E.A.D. Fellowship Sponsorship
$0 of $30,000 goal
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L.E.A.D. Fellowship Donation
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L.E.A.D. Fellowship Donation
L.E.A.D. (Learn, Engage, and Do!) Fellowship Program.Students conduct research and implement projects to help improve communities around the world.Our current LEAD projects include:Improving mental health for young adult women in vulnerable communities.Building bio-retention gardens to decrease impact of fertilizer run-off in waterways.Providing seed-funding for entrepreneurs in impoverished regions.Developing online sales platforms for local artisans.Donating educational medical kits to elementary schools to encourage careers in healthcare.Designing and constructing a public park for 7,000 residents.Your donations will directly fund these projects, making REAL impact on REAL lives.
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Global Changemakers Community Garden Initiative
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Global Changemakers Community Garden Initiative
$0 of $1,000 goal
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Our website

https://eattheelephant.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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