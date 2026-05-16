Eaton Rapids Area Girl Scouts
Subscribe
Our mission
Eaton Rapids Area Girl Scouts empowers girls through leadership, community service, and personal growth. We foster friendships and skills in a supportive environment, encouraging girls to become confident and capable leaders in their communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 ER Girl Scouts Painting for a Cause
May 16, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
600 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, USA
Event
2026 Annual Tea Party
Apr 25, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
6044 S Clinton Trail, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, USA
Event
2025 Annual Tea Party
May 3, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
6044 S Clinton Trail, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by