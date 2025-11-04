Educational Service Unit #11
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Educational Service Unit #11

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Educational Service Unit #11

Our mission

The nationally recognized program is sponsored by ESU #11 in Holdrege. The Summer Honors Program is a two-week, summer school program designed to help students learn as much advanced subject matter in their areas of study as possible.
Events
Events
Summer Honors Sponsorship/Donation 2026
Event
Summer Honors Sponsorship/Donation 2026
Nov 4, 4:00 PM - Jun 14, 8:00 PM CDT
412 W 14th Ave, Holdrege, NE 68949, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.esu11.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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