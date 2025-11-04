Educational Service Unit #11
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Educational Service Unit #11
Our mission
The nationally recognized program is sponsored by ESU #11 in Holdrege. The Summer Honors Program is a two-week, summer school program designed to help students learn as much advanced subject matter in their areas of study as possible.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Summer Honors Sponsorship/Donation 2026
Nov 4, 4:00 PM - Jun 14, 8:00 PM CDT
412 W 14th Ave, Holdrege, NE 68949, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.esu11.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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