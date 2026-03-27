Eight Strings And A Whistle Inc

Help Support Eight Strings & a Whistle
Eight Strings & a Whistle has been captivating audiences throughout the Northeast since 1998. A cutting edge presence, the Trio is committed to presenting traditional and contemporary works and expanding the repertoire for the unique combination of flute, viola and cello. It champions Baroque, Classical and Romantic repertoire and collaborates regularly with living composers, premiering and work shopping their pieces throughout the concert season. Eight Strings & a Whistle is an innovative and exciting ensemble and prides itself on the success of its diverse programming and bringing chamber music to communities throughout the Northeast.Eight Strings & a Whistle became recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization in August, 2012. We are grateful to our contributors for their ongoing and essential support.It continues to be the mission of Eight Strings & a Whistle to develop new audiences for chamber music, as well as to commission and promote the work of living composers. Your support helps Eight Strings & a Whistle broaden its reach through recording projects, educational programs and concerts in under-served communities in remote areas and New York City.