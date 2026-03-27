Eight Strings And A Whistle Inc
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Eight Strings And A Whistle Inc

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Eight Strings And A Whistle Inc

Our mission

Eight Strings And A Whistle is committed to expanding the repertoire for our unique combination of flute,viola and cello. We have been captivating audiences nationwide, performing rare treasures of the Baroque, Classical, 20th and presenting new and exciting works written in the 21st century –– all originally composed for flute, viola and cello!


We collaborate regularly with composers from all over the world and pride ourselves on the success of our diverse programming.

Past events
Past events
Waves Within a Tide: Eight Strings & a Whistle celebrates Women's History Month
Event
Waves Within a Tide: Eight Strings & a Whistle celebrates Women's History Month
Mar 27, 7:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
St. John's Church, 218 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
More ways to support us
Help Support Eight Strings & a Whistle
Donation
Help Support Eight Strings & a Whistle
Eight Strings & a Whistle has been captivating audiences throughout the Northeast since 1998. A cutting edge presence, the Trio is committed to presenting traditional and contemporary works and expanding the repertoire for the unique combination of flute, viola and cello. It champions Baroque, Classical and Romantic repertoire and collaborates regularly with living composers, premiering and work shopping their pieces throughout the concert season. Eight Strings & a Whistle is an innovative and exciting ensemble and prides itself on the success of its diverse programming and bringing chamber music to communities throughout the Northeast.Eight Strings & a Whistle became recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization in August, 2012. We are grateful to our contributors for their ongoing and essential support.It continues to be the mission of Eight Strings & a Whistle to develop new audiences for chamber music, as well as to commission and promote the work of living composers. Your support helps Eight Strings & a Whistle broaden its reach through recording projects, educational programs and concerts in under-served communities in remote areas and New York City.
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Our website

https://www.eightstringsandawhistle.com/

Contact information

www.eightstringsandawhistle.com


[email protected]

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