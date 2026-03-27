Eight Strings And A Whistle Inc

Eight Strings And A Whistle is committed to expanding the repertoire for our unique combination of flute,viola and cello. We have been captivating audiences nationwide, performing rare treasures of the Baroque, Classical, 20th and presenting new and exciting works written in the 21st century –– all originally composed for flute, viola and cello!





We collaborate regularly with composers from all over the world and pride ourselves on the success of our diverse programming.