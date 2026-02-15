El Korah Sand Duners

El Korah Sand Duners

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Our mission

El Korah Sand Duners is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Through events like the Sweetheart's Auction, they connect families in need with specialized care, making a meaningful impact on children's lives.
Past events
Past events
Sweetheart's Auction - 2026
Event
Sweetheart's Auction - 2026
Feb 14, 5:00 - 10:30 PM MST
1116 1st St S, Nampa, ID 83651, USA

Our website

https://www.sandduners.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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