El Korah Sand Duners
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Our mission
El Korah Sand Duners is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Through events like the Sweetheart's Auction, they connect families in need with specialized care, making a meaningful impact on children's lives.
Past events
Past events
Event
Sweetheart's Auction - 2026
Feb 14, 5:00 - 10:30 PM MST
1116 1st St S, Nampa, ID 83651, USA
Our website
https://www.sandduners.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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