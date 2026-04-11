Elevate Foundation
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Elevate Foundation
Our mission
Elevate Foundation empowers students through mentorship and educational resources, ensuring financial assistance for their academic journeys. We invest in future leaders, fostering community growth and success through dedicated support and guidance.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Elevate the Block Sponsors/Vendors
Apr 11, 11:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
61 W Lehigh St, Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA
Event
2026 Cornhole Tournament - Elevate the Block
Apr 11, 10:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
61 W Lehigh St, Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA
Event
2025 Golf Tournament
Jul 21, 8:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
3777 Dogwood Rd, Danielsville, PA 18038, USA
Event
Golf Tournament
Apr 26, 8:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
3604 Farmersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020, USA
Raffle
Elevate Foundation Fall Fundraising Campaign
Aug 29, 10:11 PM - Oct 9, 1:00 AM EDT
See more
Our website
https://elevatefoundation.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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