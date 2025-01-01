Elm Foundation

Elm Foundation

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Our mission

ELM assists individuals and families through education, workforce development opportunities, supportive services, and resources fostering self sufficiency, resilience and the desire to serve others. We help today so that we aren't needed anymore!
More ways to support us
Help us provide resources toward self sufficiency
Donation
Help us provide resources toward self sufficiency
Empower Change by supporting individuals on their path to self-sufficiency. Your donation provides essential resources like education, workforce training, and supportive services. Together, we’re creating opportunities for brighter futures where individuals don't rely on nonprofit or government resources.With your help, The ELM Foundation ensures that each person gains the skills and support needed to thrive independently. Every contribution counts towards reducing reliance on external resources. 🌟 Join us in building stronger communities.Make a Difference today. Your generosity opens doors to new possibilities and success.
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Our website

https://www.elmhsv.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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