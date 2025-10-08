Elvin J Carey Living Memorial
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Elvin J Carey Living Memorial
Our mission
The Elvin J Carey Living Memorial aims to establish a community center for youth activities, veterans' services, and citizenship education. They sponsor programs like Boys State, Girls State, and monthly food distributions to support local families.
Events
Events
Event
Fundraising for Elvin J Carey Living Memorial
Oct 8, 5:00 PM - Oct 31, 6:00 PM CDT
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Our website
https://www.ejclm.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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