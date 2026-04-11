EMPACT One Foundation
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EMPACT One Foundation

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EMPACT One Foundation

Our mission

EMPACT One Foundation empowers individuals through education and resources, fostering personal growth and community development. Their mission is to create impactful change by providing support and opportunities for those in need.
Past events
Past events
Dream Big Gala
Event
Dream Big Gala
Apr 11, 6:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
7763 Cliffdale Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314, USA
More ways to support us
Dinner Fundraiser
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Dinner Fundraiser
EMPACT One Foundation | EMPACT Academy for Leadership invites you to enjoy an amazing dinner while supporting an amazing cause. Proceeds will be used to support our Dream Catchers Youth Mentoring Program. Our mission is to create and facilitate programs, services, and community resources that socially, economically, culturally, and academically transform lives, schools, families, and communities.For more information and to learn about EMPACT One Foundation and the amazing work that your order is helping to fund, please visit us at http://www.MakeAnEmpact.org
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Our website

https://makeanempact.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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