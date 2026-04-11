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Dinner Fundraiser

EMPACT One Foundation | EMPACT Academy for Leadership invites you to enjoy an amazing dinner while supporting an amazing cause. Proceeds will be used to support our Dream Catchers Youth Mentoring Program. Our mission is to create and facilitate programs, services, and community resources that socially, economically, culturally, and academically transform lives, schools, families, and communities.For more information and to learn about EMPACT One Foundation and the amazing work that your order is helping to fund, please visit us at http://www.MakeAnEmpact.org