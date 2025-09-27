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Recovery Cafe Sponsorship

Support a welcoming space for recovery ☕💙At Empower House Inc, we are proud to provide a safe, welcoming space where individuals in recovery can find connection, support, and hope. Our Recovery Cafe serves as a hub for healing, offering coffee, peer support, and access to vital resources for mental health and substance use recovery.We are reaching out to invite your business to partner with us through a unique sponsorship opportunity.Share a table of hopeWe are offering 12 sponsorship slots—one for each month of the year—at $2,500 per month. Your sponsorship directly supports the daily operations of the Recovery Cafe and helps ensure that this critical space remains open and accessible to those who need it most.As a valued sponsor, your business will receive meaningful recognition, including:Business spotlight in the Cafe during your sponsored monthSocial media recognition and shoutoutsCommunity visibility and appreciationRecognition on our Sponsor Wall inside the CafeThe opportunity to make a direct, lasting impact in the lives of individuals in recoveryYour support helps create a space where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to build a healthier future.