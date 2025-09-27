Empower House Inc
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Empower House Inc

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Empower House Inc

Our mission

Empower House Inc fosters healing and recovery for individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges. Through community support and personal growth initiatives, we create nurturing environments that promote hope and healing.
Events
Events
Second Annual Walk For Recovery Vendor Registration
Event
Second Annual Walk For Recovery Vendor Registration
Sep 26, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
707 1st Ave NW, Pine City, MN 55063
Get your tickets
Second Annual Walk For Recovery 2026
Event
Second Annual Walk For Recovery 2026
Sep 26, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
Registration from 8 - 9 am at 707 1st Ave NW, Pine City, MN 55063
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
1,000 Hearts. $10 Each. Endless Hope
Donation
1,000 Hearts. $10 Each. Endless Hope
$350 of $120,000 goal
Donate today
Recovery Cafe Sponsorship
Custom
Recovery Cafe Sponsorship
Support a welcoming space for recovery ☕💙At Empower House Inc, we are proud to provide a safe, welcoming space where individuals in recovery can find connection, support, and hope. Our Recovery Cafe serves as a hub for healing, offering coffee, peer support, and access to vital resources for mental health and substance use recovery.We are reaching out to invite your business to partner with us through a unique sponsorship opportunity.Share a table of hopeWe are offering 12 sponsorship slots—one for each month of the year—at $2,500 per month. Your sponsorship directly supports the daily operations of the Recovery Cafe and helps ensure that this critical space remains open and accessible to those who need it most.As a valued sponsor, your business will receive meaningful recognition, including:Business spotlight in the Cafe during your sponsored monthSocial media recognition and shoutoutsCommunity visibility and appreciationRecognition on our Sponsor Wall inside the CafeThe opportunity to make a direct, lasting impact in the lives of individuals in recoveryYour support helps create a space where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to build a healthier future.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.empowersoberliving.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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