Empowered Pathways Inc
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Empowered Pathways Inc

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Empowered Pathways Inc

Our mission

The mission of Empowered Pathways is to help people create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment.
Past events
Past events
Mohawk Valley Women in Trades Day
Event
Mohawk Valley Women in Trades Day
May 13, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
1101 Sherman Dr, Utica, NY 13501, USA
Come to the Table 2026
Event
Come to the Table 2026
Apr 17, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
135 Clinton St, Whitesboro, NY 13492, USA
More ways to support us
Your Gift Creates Opportunity. Donate Today.
Donation
Your Gift Creates Opportunity. Donate Today.
Your gift opens doors to real options for people facing conflict, hardship, or big transitions. Every dollar helps provide mediation, advocacy, and training that support neighbors working toward stability and self-sufficiency. 💙Your donation keeps skilled mediators at the table, guides families through complex systems, and funds workshops that build practical skills for work and life. Give today to strengthen pathways to safety, growth, and opportunity in our community.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.empcny.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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