Empowering Women by Extending and Lending a Helping Hand (EWELH)
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Empowering Women by Extending and Lending a Helping Hand (EWELH)

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Empowering Women by Extending and Lending a Helping Hand (EWELH)

Our mission

EWELH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women by providing resources, programs, and initiatives designed to positively transform their lives. Through community-driven efforts, EWELH aims to be a forever CHANGE agent.
Past events
Past events
Celebrating Excellence: EWELH CHANGE Medical Scholars White Coat Ceremony
Event
Celebrating Excellence: EWELH CHANGE Medical Scholars White Coat Ceremony
Dec 14, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EST
650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
More ways to support us
EWELH Monthly Giving Wednesday
Donation
EWELH Monthly Giving Wednesday
On EWELH Giving Wednesday, your gift fuels real support for women building their skills, confidence, and independence. 💜Every contribution helps provide practical tools like workshops; academic resources; as well as, financial and housing assistance for women in the Atlanta area. Together, we’re creating space for women to learn, lead, and lift one another up.Give what you can today and stand alongside women who are working toward their next step. 🤝
Donate today
Beginnings Made New
Donation
Beginnings Made New
Beginnings Made New is a transformational radio program airing May 22nd- June 26th 2026 that is designed to inspire, uplift, and empower individuals who are navigating life’s transitions. The show creates a safe and encouraging space where real stories, practical wisdom, and faith-centered conversations come together to remind listeners that every day is an opportunity for a fresh start.Rooted in the belief that no situation is beyond renewal, Beginnings Made New addresses topics such as personal growth, healing, resilience, purpose, and overcoming life’s challenges. Through powerful guest interviews, meaningful dialogue, and actionable insights, the show equips listeners with the tools and encouragement needed to move forward with clarity, confidence, and hope.Whether you are rebuilding, rediscovering, or simply seeking inspiration, Beginnings Made New serves as a reminder that your past does not define you, your next step does.This is a six episode radio show airing on Fridays, at 6:00 pm EST on Power Blendz 99.8
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Our website

https://www.ewelh.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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