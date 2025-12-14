Empowering Women by Extending and Lending a Helping Hand (EWELH)

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Beginnings Made New

Beginnings Made New is a transformational radio program airing May 22nd- June 26th 2026 that is designed to inspire, uplift, and empower individuals who are navigating life’s transitions. The show creates a safe and encouraging space where real stories, practical wisdom, and faith-centered conversations come together to remind listeners that every day is an opportunity for a fresh start.Rooted in the belief that no situation is beyond renewal, Beginnings Made New addresses topics such as personal growth, healing, resilience, purpose, and overcoming life’s challenges. Through powerful guest interviews, meaningful dialogue, and actionable insights, the show equips listeners with the tools and encouragement needed to move forward with clarity, confidence, and hope.Whether you are rebuilding, rediscovering, or simply seeking inspiration, Beginnings Made New serves as a reminder that your past does not define you, your next step does.This is a six episode radio show airing on Fridays, at 6:00 pm EST on Power Blendz 99.8