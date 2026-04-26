England Manor Underground Railroad Museum

Membership

The England Manor Memberships

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Membership in the Museum!Membership in the African American Museum at The England Manor is the ideal way to come, learn, and contribute. All year long! As a member, you can explore the collections and thought-provoking exhibitions for free, plus receive invitations to member exhibition previews, discounts at The Gift Shop, discounts on events and other exclusive opportunities, and so much more!Sylvia England established The African American Museum at The England Manor in 2018 as a 501(c)(3) non- profit cultural and educational organization. Featuring exhibits that detail the African American experiences from African royalty to the Underground Railroad, into Forty Acres and a Mule, on into the Great Migration, and opening doorways into contemporary black America. You will see the local influence during all the experiences. The essence of the experience will come when you "tell your story."Membership is for one year.• *Ambassador membership gives you all access and the ability to bring up to four potential donors for an exclusive tour.• **Military discount of 10% for this membership typeMembership Benefits• Free unlimited admission to the museum for each member• “Let Me Tell My Story” Recognition• Member room with library • Invitations (for two) to Private Member- Only Museum Viewing• Half-off admission for one guest• Discounts on performances and programs• Invitations to Special Events • Tax deductible• Personalized Certificate of Appreciation• Volunteer Opportunities• All benefits listed above for Donors