England Manor Underground Railroad Museum

England Manor Underground Railroad Museum

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Our mission

The England Manor Underground Railroad Museum preserves and shares the history of the Underground Railroad, educating the public on its significance in the fight for freedom and equality, while honoring the legacy of those who sought liberation.
Past events
Past events
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Museum Tour
Custom
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Museum Tour
Apr 26, 1:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
503 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL 60085, USA
More ways to support us
The England Manor Memberships
Membership
The England Manor Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Membership in the Museum!Membership in the African American Museum at The England Manor is the ideal way to come, learn, and contribute. All year long! As a member, you can explore the collections and thought-provoking exhibitions for free, plus receive invitations to member exhibition previews, discounts at The Gift Shop, discounts on events and other exclusive opportunities, and so much more!Sylvia England established The African American Museum at The England Manor in 2018 as a 501(c)(3) non- profit cultural and educational organization. Featuring exhibits that detail the African American experiences from African royalty to the Underground Railroad, into Forty Acres and a Mule, on into the Great Migration, and opening doorways into contemporary black America. You will see the local influence during all the experiences. The essence of the experience will come when you "tell your story."Membership is for one year.• *Ambassador membership gives you all access and the ability to bring up to four potential donors for an exclusive tour.• **Military discount of 10% for this membership typeMembership Benefits• Free unlimited admission to the museum for each member• “Let Me Tell My Story” Recognition• Member room with library • Invitations (for two) to Private Member- Only Museum Viewing• Half-off admission for one guest• Discounts on performances and programs• Invitations to Special Events • Tax deductible• Personalized Certificate of Appreciation• Volunteer Opportunities• All benefits listed above for Donors
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Museum Tickets
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Museum Tickets
Reserve your visit to England Manor Underground Railroad Museum by requesting tickets through this form. Your registration helps us plan guided tours and educational experiences that honor the courage and resilience of freedom seekers and those who aided them.Please provide accurate contact information, your preferred date, and the size of your group. Your visit supports our mission to preserve this history and share its stories with students, families, and the wider community.1. Review Tour AvailabilityMuseum visits are currently available by appointment only.2. Purchase Your Ticket(s)Click the “Buy Tickets” button below to complete your purchase. Choose the correct ticket type (Adult, Child, Senior, Student, Military) based on the amount of people you wish to bring.You’ll receive a payment confirmation email after checkout.3. Call to Schedule Your VisitAfter purchasing, please call the museum at 224.409.3421 to set up your tour time.Walk-ins are not guaranteed.Calling ensures your spot is reserved.4. Bring Your ConfirmationPlease bring your email receipt(printed or on your phone) when you arrive.Staff will check you in at the museum entrance.You’ll receive a payment confirmation email after checkout.Additional InformationTickets are valid for 6 months from the date of purchase.All sales are final. Rescheduling is possible by calling at least 3 days in advance.Free parking is available on-site.
Learn more

Our website

https://theenglandmanor.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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