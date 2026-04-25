EPiC Empowering In the Community, Inc

EPiC Empowering In the Community, Inc

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Our mission

EPiC empowers communities through education, support, and advocacy, focusing on breast cancer awareness and women's wellness initiatives. They foster connections and raise funds to enhance health and well-being for women in the community.
Past events
Past events
Think Pink Tea Party & Fundraiser
Event
Think Pink Tea Party & Fundraiser
Apr 25, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
360 Hamilton St, Rahway, NJ 07065, USA

Our website

https://empoweringinthecommunity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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