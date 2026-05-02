Epilepsy Advocacy Network

Donation

Be a SUPERHERO for Epilepsy!

Your donation makes a big impact! You are helping us provide support programs for those with epilepsy and seizure first aid trainings to build more supportive communities.Recognizing our superhero donors is important to us! Find out more about our superhero donor recognition program and get involved by making an annual or monthly donation. $26 donation = Be a FRIEND and receive annual magnet for car or fridge$100 donation = be a SUPPORTER and receive annual key chain$250 donation = be a SPONSOR and be recognized at the event of your choice$500 donation = be an ADVOCATE and receive a purple day gift box of awareness items to display$1,000 donation = be a CHAMPION and be listed prominently on our website and superhero display + invitation to annual donor event*Each donation tier builds on the others, so you will receive all previous perks.