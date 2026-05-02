Epilepsy Advocacy Network
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Epilepsy Advocacy Network

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Epilepsy Advocacy Network

Our mission

Epilepsy Advocacy Network empowers individuals affected by epilepsy through education, support, and advocacy. We raise awareness and provide resources for patients, families, and communities to improve quality of life and understanding of epilepsy.
Events
Events
CamPossible 2026
Event
CamPossible 2026
Aug 5, 3:00 PM - Aug 7, 3:00 PM CDT
Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, Hudson, IL
Get your tickets
Golf Outing Fundraiser 2026
Event
Golf Outing Fundraiser 2026
Aug 30, 9:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
3820 Westlake Village Dr, Winnebago, IL 61088, USA
Get your tickets
Miles for Minds Springfield 2026
Event
Miles for Minds Springfield 2026
Sep 19, 9:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
1501 S Grand Ave W, Springfield, IL 62704, USA
Get your tickets
Miles for Minds - Champaign 2026
Event
Miles for Minds - Champaign 2026
Oct 3, 8:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
1400 Grandview Dr, Champaign, IL 61820, USA
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Bingo Bash Quad Cities 2026
Event
Bingo Bash Quad Cities 2026
Nov 7, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CST
302 1st St, Coal Valley, IL 61240, USA
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Bingo Bash - Chillicothe 2026
Event
Bingo Bash - Chillicothe 2026
Nov 14, 4:30 - 10:00 PM CST
17189 IL-29, Chillicothe, IL 61523, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Be a SUPERHERO for Epilepsy!
Donation
Be a SUPERHERO for Epilepsy!
Your donation makes a big impact! You are helping us provide support programs for those with epilepsy and seizure first aid trainings to build more supportive communities.Recognizing our superhero donors is important to us! Find out more about our superhero donor recognition program and get involved by making an annual or monthly donation. $26 donation = Be a FRIEND and receive annual magnet for car or fridge$100 donation = be a SUPPORTER and receive annual key chain$250 donation = be a SPONSOR and be recognized at the event of your choice$500 donation = be an ADVOCATE and receive a purple day gift box of awareness items to display$1,000 donation = be a CHAMPION and be listed prominently on our website and superhero display + invitation to annual donor event*Each donation tier builds on the others, so you will receive all previous perks.
Donate today
Sponsor a Camper 2026
Donation
Sponsor a Camper 2026
CamPossible is an amazing opportunity for kids impacted by epilepsy to build independence and confidence and form meaningful friendships. Thank you for supporting!This year, we have the option for families to attend together, so they can all make impactful relationships with others who understand the epilepsy journey.Your donation in ANY amount helps make CamPossible POSSIBLE! $500 will fully sponsor a camper$2,000 will fully sponsor a family of fourTHANK YOU!
Donate today

Our website

https://epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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