Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist
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Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist

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Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist

Our mission

The Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist fosters a welcoming community rooted in faith, service, and outreach, providing spiritual growth, support, and cultural events to enrich lives and promote social justice.
More ways to support us
Messiah Sing-Along Free Will Offering
Donation
Messiah Sing-Along Free Will Offering
The Coulter Concert Series at St. John the Baptist is made possible by a fund established in the name of one of our former rectors, Roy Coulter. To keep this fund going, please consider making a donation.
Donate today
St. John Memorial Garden Fund
Donation
St. John Memorial Garden Fund
$100 of $49,000 goal
Donate today
Easel Parties
Event
Easel Parties
We have the following easel parties with openings:Journey of the MagiPicnic in the ParkChocolate AdventureFamily Games and Movie NightPaint and SipBirthday Bunco BachHappy Hour with Scot and FriendsThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.sjb-pdx.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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