The Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist fosters a welcoming community rooted in faith, service, and outreach, providing spiritual growth, support, and cultural events to enrich lives and promote social justice.
More ways to support us
Donation
Messiah Sing-Along Free Will Offering
The Coulter Concert Series at St. John the Baptist is made possible by a fund established in the name of one of our former rectors, Roy Coulter. To keep this fund going, please consider making a donation.
We have the following easel parties with openings:Journey of the MagiPicnic in the ParkChocolate AdventureFamily Games and Movie NightPaint and SipBirthday Bunco BachHappy Hour with Scot and FriendsThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.