Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.
organization logo

Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

Subscribe

Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

Our mission

The Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. empowers Black professionals through networking, mentorship, and community service, fostering economic growth and professional development within the Black business community.
Events
Events
Epsilon Phi 10th Anniversary Celebration
Event
Epsilon Phi 10th Anniversary Celebration
Jun 13, 3:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
3101 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.iota-epsilonphi.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by