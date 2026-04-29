Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.
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Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.
Our mission
The Epsilon Phi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. empowers Black professionals through networking, mentorship, and community service, fostering economic growth and professional development within the Black business community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Epsilon Phi 10th Anniversary Celebration
Jun 13, 3:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
3101 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.iota-epsilonphi.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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