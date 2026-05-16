Donation

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Escuela Verde cultivates a community that is participatory, just, sustainable, and peaceful.We live our mission through graduating reflective high school students prepared to live happy, healthy, meaningful lives; collaborating with community to create a strong sense of place and skills to flourish without harm; providing staff who model our vision and embrace education as liberation; engaging in urban youth by adhering to an ecopedagogical praxis; developing biliteracy and honoring linguistic and cultural identities by engaging in translanguaging practices; and offering immersion opportunities for those interested in transformative education.Your support fosters hands-on experiences that empower students to engage with pressing social and environmental challenges. Together, we're planting the seeds for a more sustainable future.Join us in making a direct impact in our community and beyond.