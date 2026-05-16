Escuela Verde

Escuela Verde

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Cultivating a community that is participatory, just, sustainable and peaceful. Cultivando una comunidad que es participativa, justa, sostenible, y pacífica.
Events
Events
Green Tie Gala 2026
Event
Green Tie Gala 2026
Sep 12, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
3628 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53215, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate
Donation
Donate
Escuela Verde cultivates a community that is participatory, just, sustainable, and peaceful.We live our mission through graduating reflective high school students prepared to live happy, healthy, meaningful lives; collaborating with community to create a strong sense of place and skills to flourish without harm; providing staff who model our vision and embrace education as liberation; engaging in urban youth by adhering to an ecopedagogical praxis; developing biliteracy and honoring linguistic and cultural identities by engaging in translanguaging practices; and offering immersion opportunities for those interested in transformative education.Your support fosters hands-on experiences that empower students to engage with pressing social and environmental challenges. Together, we're planting the seeds for a more sustainable future.Join us in making a direct impact in our community and beyond.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.escuelaverde.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by