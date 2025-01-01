Essex Tech Education Foundation, Inc.

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ETEF Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Support the ETEF Golf Tournament as a sponsor and help strengthen educational opportunities at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School. Your sponsorship directly backs innovative classroom projects, scholarships, and facility improvements for our students and educators. ⛳Golf Tournament Details: 📅 June 23, 2026 ⛳ 7:30 AM Shotgun Start 📍 Rowley Country Club 📅 June 23, 2026 Use this form to choose your sponsorship level, share your business or family information, and confirm how you’d like to be recognized. ❤️ Thank you for investing in our school community’s learning and growth.Register to golf ⛳️