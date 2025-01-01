Evansville Central Soccer Boosters, Inc. 38901669
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Our mission
Evansville Central Soccer Boosters supports youth soccer by providing skill-building opportunities through camps and activities. Their mission is to foster a love for soccer in young players while promoting teamwork and personal growth.
Events
Events
Event
Annual Central Soccer Kids Summer Camp
Jun 22, 5:30 PM - Jun 24, 6:30 PM CDT
5306 Berry Ln, Evansville, IN 47710, USA
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Contact information
[email protected]
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