Evergreen Avenue Elementary PTO
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Evergreen Avenue Elementary PTO

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Evergreen Avenue Elementary PTO

Our mission

Evergreen Avenue Elementary PTO supports student enrichment through fundraising and community engagement, ensuring all students have access to educational experiences and opportunities that enhance their learning journey.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Pumpkin Fundraiser
Sep 15, 4:00 PM - Oct 15, 8:00 PM EDT
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096, USA
Evergreen Ave School PTO Family Portrait Session Fundraiser
Event
Evergreen Ave School PTO Family Portrait Session Fundraiser
May 3, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
261-299 E Barber Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096, USA
Event
Jingle Jam: Hosted by Evergreen Ave School PTO
Dec 10, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Event
Jingle Jam: Holidays Karaoke and Activities
Dec 10, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Event
Adult Basketball
Sep 20 - Oct 7 | 2 dates & times
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
More ways to support us
🦉🥨 Support Evergreen 5th Grade & Their Hootie Goals! 🥨🦉
Donation
🦉🥨 Support Evergreen 5th Grade & Their Hootie Goals! 🥨🦉
$195 of $500 goal
Donate today
Donation
🎒 Help Fund Field Trips for Evergreen Avenue Students!
$200 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Support the Evergreen S.T.E.A.M. Club!
Donation
Support the Evergreen S.T.E.A.M. Club!
$200 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://evergreenavenuepto.godaddysites.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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