Evergreen Avenue Elementary PTO supports student enrichment through fundraising and community engagement, ensuring all students have access to educational experiences and opportunities that enhance their learning journey.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Pumpkin Fundraiser
Sep 15, 4:00 PM - Oct 15, 8:00 PM EDT
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096, USA
Event
Evergreen Ave School PTO Family Portrait Session Fundraiser
May 3, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
261-299 E Barber Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096, USA
Event
Jingle Jam: Hosted by Evergreen Ave School PTO
Dec 10, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Event
Jingle Jam: Holidays Karaoke and Activities
Dec 10, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Event
Adult Basketball
Sep 20 - Oct 7 | 2 dates & times
160 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
More ways to support us
Donation
🦉🥨 Support Evergreen 5th Grade & Their Hootie Goals! 🥨🦉