Evergreen Elementary PTA (GA)
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Our mission
The Evergreen Elementary PTA enhances student learning and community engagement through fundraising, events, and volunteer opportunities, fostering a supportive environment for families and educators to collaborate for the benefit of all students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Evergreen Tricky Tray 2026
Feb 28, 6:30 - 10:30 PM EST
1976 Valley Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, USA
Raffle
Raffle Tickets - Tricky Tray 2026
Feb 28, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EST
Our website
https://evergreen.spfk12.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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