Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

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Spring Fundraiser with Sunny Sky Candles 2026

Local candle-maker and bunny enthusiast Christine, owner of Sunny Sky Candles is joining forces with Everybunny Counts for an amazing fundraiser! These candles are wonderful for a Mother's Day or graduation gift, or just to brighten your home for spring! Candles are "build your own" style, available in small or large, embedded design of sunflowers, daisies, or bunnies. We are offering 13 different scents, listed below. Candles will be available for pickup at our rescue in Ellington on Saturday, May 2nd from 10am-2pm. Scents:Velvet Vanilla: A rich twist on a classic—creamy vanilla bean opens soft and sweet, deepened by crisp linen, amaretto, and a hint of jasmine. Warm musk, praline, and amber create a smooth, elegant finish that feels like curling up under a plush blanket by the fire.Golden Limoncello: Bright lemon zest meets smooth cream with hints of sugar, mint, and bergamot. Fresh yet cozy, it captures the warmth and sparkle of a sunny Italian afternoon.Apple Orchard: Crisp, juicy apple with the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Fresh, lightly green, and clean—like a cool autumn breeze through an orchard.Birthday Cake: Warm, buttery cake layered with creamy vanilla frosting and a hint of sugary sprinkles. Sweet, playful, and full of celebration.Desert Blossoms: Fresh and lightly floral with soft green and earthy notes. Agave, aloe, and chrysanthemum bloom over a grounding base of jade and patchouli—clean, calm, and nature-inspired.Pink Spun Sugar: A dreamy, grown-up cotton candy with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and black currant. Vanilla, tonka, and soft musk keep it airy, sweet, and perfectly balanced.Summer Garden: A lush bouquet in full bloom—green florals unfold into rich lilac, rose, and jasmine with a soft touch of earthiness. Deep, vibrant, and immersive, like stepping into a garden at peak bloom.Midnight Currant: Deep and alluring with saffron, anise, and eucalyptus. Juicy black currant and blackberry blend into warm musk, tonka, and amber for a rich, cozy finish.Kiwi Starburst: Bright, juicy bursts of starfruit, mango, and mandarin lead into tangy kiwi and tropical fruits. A soft amber and sandalwood base adds warmth to this vibrant, sunny scent.Luxe Lavender: Classic lavender elevated with citrus, eucalyptus, and soft woods. Fresh, calming, and refined—like a sunlit lavender field.Cozy Cottage: Fresh bergamot and sea salt blend with soft florals and marine notes. Light musk and juniper create a calm, breezy scent reminiscent of a seaside escape.Cranapple Marmalade: Tart cranberry and crisp apple simmer with orange peel, cinnamon, and clove. Warm, sweet, and nostalgic—like a cozy kitchen in autumn.Coral Sands: A sunlit coastal escape with marine air, apple, and melon. Jasmine and lily bloom over soft sandalwood and musk for a warm, breezy finish.About Sunny Sky Candles:-Made with soy wax for a clean, eco-friendly burn-Phthalate-free, natural fragrance oils for a fresh and pure scent-Lead-free cotton wick for a smooth, consistent burn-Handcrafted and poured in small batches for superior quality4 oz – Approx. 20 hours of burn time, Height 2, Width 2.859 oz-Appox. 40 hours of burn time, Height 3.50, Width, 3.25Small candles are packaged in a white box with ribbon and tag. Large candles come with a rose gold lid, with a ribbon and bow.