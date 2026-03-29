Explorer West Middle School

Explorer West Middle School

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Our mission

EWMS is a community dedicated to nurturing the unique potential of each student. We empower young people to explore and grow their unique intellectual, ethical, and creative capabilities, and to treasure diversity and growth in others.
Past events
Past events
Adventure Awaits 2026
Event
Adventure Awaits 2026
Mar 28, 6:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
10015 28th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146, USA
More ways to support us
Community Support Fund
Donation
Community Support Fund
Families in our Explorer West community are navigating real and immediate safety concerns and financial strain. The Community Support Fund is an opportunity for our families to support one another through these challenges. Your donation provides families with short-term assistance with essential needs like groceries, utilities, and housing-related expenses.
Donate today
Rick Marting Financial Aid Endowment
Donation
Rick Marting Financial Aid Endowment
Help make an Explorer West education accessible to children throughout our community for years to come.ALL DONATIONS MADE IN SPRING 2026 WILL BE MATCHED 200% through the generosity of an anonymous philanthropic foundation. At Explorer West, we are proud of the amount of financial aid we offer. However, though we provide more aid as a percent of tuition revenue than most other schools in the PNW, we are unable to meet the needs of all families that apply.Every dollar donated to the Rick Marting Financial Aid Endowment helps us close that gap. The Endowment is permanent and is dedicated to providing financial aid. Your gift today will work indefinitely to provide opportunity to students in the years ahead.
Donate today
Support Explorer West Middle School
Donation
Support Explorer West Middle School
Your generosity has a meaningful, lasting impact on our students and community. Thank you for supporting EWMS and helping us deliver on our mission.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.explorer-west.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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