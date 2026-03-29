Explorer West Middle School

Donation

Rick Marting Financial Aid Endowment

Help make an Explorer West education accessible to children throughout our community for years to come.ALL DONATIONS MADE IN SPRING 2026 WILL BE MATCHED 200% through the generosity of an anonymous philanthropic foundation. At Explorer West, we are proud of the amount of financial aid we offer. However, though we provide more aid as a percent of tuition revenue than most other schools in the PNW, we are unable to meet the needs of all families that apply.Every dollar donated to the Rick Marting Financial Aid Endowment helps us close that gap. The Endowment is permanent and is dedicated to providing financial aid. Your gift today will work indefinitely to provide opportunity to students in the years ahead.