Face2Face Experience empowers individuals through transformative encounters with God, guiding them to confront past hurts and discover renewed purpose. Their events foster personal growth and spiritual renewal, promoting clarity and freedom.
Past events
Past events
Event
2-Day Encounter | Sacramento Area
Apr 17, 6:00 PM - Apr 18, 5:00 PM PDT
1529 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661, USA
Event
2-Day Encounter | Bay Area
Mar 6, 6:00 PM - Mar 7, 5:00 PM PST
47111 Mission Falls Ct, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Support the mission of Face2Face Experience.
Your gift supports the mission.....By supporting Face2Face Experience, you help host local 2-day Encounters, discipleship training, and leadership training.