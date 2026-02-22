Donation

DonateShop-FFM

You will be asked to provide your desired gift number(s) on the following page. Please be certain to make your donation amount the total of all your desired appreciation gifts. Also, if ordering from our Facebook page, please comment beneath the item(s) you have chosen, "claimed" so others will know whether the item is or is not yet available based on provided quantities. Thank you! Support Faith Forward—a place where love meets faith. Your donation fuels our online ministries that invite everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community, into God’s inclusive embrace. DonateShop is a place where members and friends can help support the work of Faith Forward Ministries, a Progressive, LGBT-Affirming, Spirit-filled ministry dedicated to helping restore ALL believers to their faith who may be struggling with past hurts, disappointments and rejection, especially LGBT believers. We do not market the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Nor do we spend all our time begging for donations. For this reason, we have created this page. Items offered on this page are offered as appreciation gifts sent to donors who donate the requested donation amount. The donation amount includes postage and handling fees. We realize the donation amount we request may be higher than the price you might pay for this item were you to shop at a standard retail store, but this is not a retail store. We are so grateful for your support! By giving, you help us share years of weekly worship services and Bible studies accessible to and affirming of all. Together, we foster a vibrant, affirming environment grounded in the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ, anchored in grace and love. Join our mission to spread hope and community! Every contribution strengthens our global outreach and sustains our collective faith journey.