Fallston Recreation Council Inc fosters community engagement through diverse recreational programs, events, and activities that promote health, wellness, and social interaction among residents of all ages in Fallston.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Fallston Rec Football Bull Roast Tickets
Oct 3, 6:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
3825 Federal Hill Rd, Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA
Thank you for supporting Fallston Rec Football through advertising in our 2026 Yearbook which will be distributed to the families of our 300 players. Your businesses will also be acknowledged on our social media pages as an added thank you. You will be contacted to provide your ad content. For player shout outs, you will be asked to provide your message on the same page where you provide your contact information. Thank you!Please reach out to [email protected] for any questions.