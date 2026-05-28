Family Violence Program Of St Bernard
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Family Violence Program Of St Bernard

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Family Violence Program Of St Bernard

Our mission

The Family Violence Program of St. Bernard empowers survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, support services, and community education, aiming to create a safe environment and promote healing for individuals and families affected by violence.
Events
Events
Raffle for LSU Handcrafted LSU Swing
Raffle
Raffle for LSU Handcrafted LSU Swing
May 28, 4:00 PM - Jun 27, 8:00 PM CDT
View raffle
9th Annual "Give A Hoot" Trivia Night
Event
9th Annual "Give A Hoot" Trivia Night
Jun 27, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Docville Farm 5124 E Street, E St Bernard Hwy, Violet, LA 70092, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
FVPSB Wipeout Board Summer 2026
Custom
FVPSB Wipeout Board Summer 2026
Buy a $5 square (or more!) for a chance to win $250!! The remaining $250 will help support the Family Violence Program of St. Bernard's mission, we will use these proceeds to help survivors of Domestic Violence. Once all 100 squares are filled we will send out an announcement via email for the date of drawing and will go live on our FVPSB Facebook page. Please consider sharing so we can fill up all the squares, thank you for your support! RULES FOR WIPE OUT:$5.00 A SQUARE (via zeffy or cash in person)100 SQUARES ARE ON THE BOARDPayment due immediately to reserve your square, numbers 1 – 100.Once the board is filled, numbers will be “Wiped Out” by randomly choosing the numbers out of the bag (we will be live on Facebook). The last player on the board wins half the pot.
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Donation
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Our website

https://www.fvpsb.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
[email protected]

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