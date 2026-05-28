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FVPSB Wipeout Board Summer 2026

Buy a $5 square (or more!) for a chance to win $250!! The remaining $250 will help support the Family Violence Program of St. Bernard's mission, we will use these proceeds to help survivors of Domestic Violence. Once all 100 squares are filled we will send out an announcement via email for the date of drawing and will go live on our FVPSB Facebook page. Please consider sharing so we can fill up all the squares, thank you for your support! RULES FOR WIPE OUT:$5.00 A SQUARE (via zeffy or cash in person)100 SQUARES ARE ON THE BOARDPayment due immediately to reserve your square, numbers 1 – 100.Once the board is filled, numbers will be “Wiped Out” by randomly choosing the numbers out of the bag (we will be live on Facebook). The last player on the board wins half the pot.