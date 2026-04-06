Farmington United Hockey Booster Club

Farmington United Hockey Booster Club

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Our mission

The Farmington United Hockey Hockey Booster Club is here to provide financial and volunteer support to the Farmington United Hockey program, supporting coaches, and ensuring every player has the resources needed to succeed on and off the ice
Events
Events
Farmington United Hockey Interest Skate [6/4/2026]
Event
Farmington United Hockey Interest Skate [6/4/2026]
Jun 4, 8:30 PM - Jun 11, 8:00 PM EDT
23996 Freeway Park Dr, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Farmington United Hockey
Donation
Donate to Farmington United Hockey
🏒⛸ Help Support Farmington United Hockey Booster Club's Rebranding Initiative! 🎉At Farmington United Hockey Booster Club, we aim to refresh our team's look and enhance our gear. Our goal to have a dedicated drying room and new equipment relies on your generous support.$50 can fund a quality piece of equipment.$250 can kickstart building the drying room.$1000 can drastically improve the team's branding.Play an active role in molding our athletes' future! A little can go a long way. Donate today!
Donate today
Shop
Farmington Founders Showcase 2026
This is a team payment shop for the Founders Showcase for 2026.
View shop
Shop
Farmington United Development Camp (2026)
Register here for the Farmington United Development Camp
View shop

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578356109151

Contact information

[email protected]
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