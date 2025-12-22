FBC Monroe Preschool nurtures young minds through a Christ-centered environment, offering quality early childhood education and summer camps that foster growth, creativity, and community engagement for children and families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Christmas Camp
Dec 22 - Dec 29 | 2 dates & times
109 W Morrow Ave, Monroe, NC 28112, USA
Event
Parents' Night Out: Back to School Edition
Sep 26, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
109 W Morrow Ave, Monroe, NC 28112, USA
More ways to support us
Event
Summer Camp ☀️ 2026
TAKE NOTE 📝Camp Hours: Monday–Thursday 9A–1PEach child child must be registered individually. (Siblings CANNOT go on the same form.)Seats are limited! Priority will be given in order of registration, and you'll be notified via email confirming that your child’s spot is secure.Registration is non-refundable and must be paid to save your child's spot for each week.$100 weekly tuition is due no later than the Monday of each camp week that your child is registered for.If you prefer to pay with cash, please click my email address below and type CASH in the subject line. I will reply with a Google Registration Form and payment instructions.📧 [email protected]