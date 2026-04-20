Our mission
Fellowship of Faith is a welcoming church committed to helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus and encouraging disciples to make disciples. Since 1999, FOF has sought to create an authentic place where people from all backgrounds can build meaningful relationships, pursue faith together, and experience the hope and love of Christ. Through worship, outreach, and serving others, we strive to reflect Jesus in genuine and impactful ways throughout our community and beyond.
Our website
https://www.fellowshipoffaith.org/
Contact information