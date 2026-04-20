Fellowship of Faith
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Fellowship of Faith

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Fellowship of Faith

Our mission

Fellowship of Faith is a welcoming church committed to helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus and encouraging disciples to make disciples. Since 1999, FOF has sought to create an authentic place where people from all backgrounds can build meaningful relationships, pursue faith together, and experience the hope and love of Christ. Through worship, outreach, and serving others, we strive to reflect Jesus in genuine and impactful ways throughout our community and beyond.

Events
Events
Praise & Punchlines
Event
Praise & Punchlines
Jun 14, 7:00 - 9:30 PM CDT
1208 N Green St, McHenry, IL 60050, USA
Get your tickets
Auction
Browse. Bid. Win. Repeat.
Jun 14, 9:35 PM CDT
View auction
Browse. Bid. Win. Repeat.
Auction
Browse. Bid. Win. Repeat.
Jun 14, 9:35 PM CDT
View auction

Our website

https://www.fellowshipoffaith.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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