Membership

Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation's Memberships

Join the Ferris State University Black Alumni Association and stay connected to a community that celebrates Black excellence, culture, and Bulldog pride. 🎓 FSUBAA membership dues for the 2026 year are now due.Your dues are essential to the work of FSUBAA. They help us:- Support alumni programs and events- Strengthen connections among alumni- Promote scholarships, outreach, and engagement- Ensure our association can continue to serve both alumni and the universityQuite simply, we can’t do this without you. Your support allows FSUBAA to remain active, impactful, and visible. Every member contribution makes a difference and helps move our mission forward.We appreciate your continued commitment to FSUBAA and thank you for standing with us as we work together for the benefit of our alumni community.Please submit your 2026 dues at your earliest convenience.With gratitude,FSUBAA Leadership Team