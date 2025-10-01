Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation
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Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation

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Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation

Our mission

The Ferris State University Black Alumni Association fosters community among alumni, celebrating Black excellence and culture while supporting scholarships, outreach, and engagement to benefit both alumni and the university.
Events
Events
RSVP FSUBAA Cookout June 6 2026
Event
RSVP FSUBAA Cookout June 6 2026
Jun 6, 12:00 - 6:02 PM EDT
Belle Isle – Shed #18
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation's Memberships
Membership
Ferris State University Black Alumni Assocation's Memberships
Join the Ferris State University Black Alumni Association and stay connected to a community that celebrates Black excellence, culture, and Bulldog pride. 🎓 FSUBAA membership dues for the 2026 year are now due.Your dues are essential to the work of FSUBAA. They help us:- Support alumni programs and events- Strengthen connections among alumni- Promote scholarships, outreach, and engagement- Ensure our association can continue to serve both alumni and the universityQuite simply, we can’t do this without you. Your support allows FSUBAA to remain active, impactful, and visible. Every member contribution makes a difference and helps move our mission forward.We appreciate your continued commitment to FSUBAA and thank you for standing with us as we work together for the benefit of our alumni community.Please submit your 2026 dues at your earliest convenience.With gratitude,FSUBAA Leadership Team
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083902970608

Contact information

[email protected]
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