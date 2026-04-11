Filipino Town Las Vegas
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Our mission
Filipino Town Las Vegas celebrates and promotes Filipino culture, heritage, and community. Through events and support for local businesses, they unite generations and honor their roots, fostering a thriving environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Filipino Town Las Vegas 1 Year Anniversary
Apr 11, 10:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
4000 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
Our website
https://filipinotownlasvegas.com/fltv-1-year-anniversary
Contact information
[email protected]
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