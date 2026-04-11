Filipino Town Las Vegas

Filipino Town Las Vegas

Subscribe

Our mission

Filipino Town Las Vegas celebrates and promotes Filipino culture, heritage, and community. Through events and support for local businesses, they unite generations and honor their roots, fostering a thriving environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Filipino Town Las Vegas 1 Year Anniversary
Event
Filipino Town Las Vegas 1 Year Anniversary
Apr 11, 10:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
4000 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA

Our website

https://filipinotownlasvegas.com/fltv-1-year-anniversary

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by