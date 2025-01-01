Join Film Southern Oregon and grow a stronger film community right here at home.For just $30/year, you’ll have access to networking, job opportunities, industry connections—and help create more of them for everyone. One paid gig alone more than covers the cost.Membership officially begins on April 1, so now’s the time to jump in and keep your access uninterrupted.Your membership doesn’t just benefit you—it supports the entire Southern Oregon film and media ecosystem.We're building something real—together!*To pay by check or cash, email us at [email protected]
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