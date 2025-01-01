Film Southern Oregon

Film Southern Oregon

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Our mission

Film Southern Oregon fosters a vibrant film community by providing networking, job opportunities, and industry connections to support local filmmakers and enhance the regional media ecosystem.
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Film Southern Oregon Membership
Membership
Film Southern Oregon Membership
Join Film Southern Oregon and grow a stronger film community right here at home.For just $30/year, you’ll have access to networking, job opportunities, industry connections—and help create more of them for everyone. One paid gig alone more than covers the cost.Membership officially begins on April 1, so now’s the time to jump in and keep your access uninterrupted.Your membership doesn’t just benefit you—it supports the entire Southern Oregon film and media ecosystem.We're building something real—together!*To pay by check or cash, email us at [email protected].
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Our website

https://filmsouthernoregon.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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